Budanov on negotiations in Paris: Not all information can be public, but results are already there

The head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that concrete results have already been achieved following the negotiations in Paris.

He reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"We are continuing important negotiations in Paris to achieve lasting peace and reliable security guarantees for our country. Not all information can be made public, but concrete results have already been achieved, and work is ongoing. Ukrainian national interests will be protected," the statement said.

Read more: Sweden ready to provide Gripen fighter jets to guarantee Ukraine’s security, but there is condition, - Kristersson

What preceded it?

As reported, the "Coalition of the Willing" signed the Paris Declaration on Security Guarantees for Peace in Ukraine.

We would like to remind you that following the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a declaration with the leaders of France and the United Kingdom on the intention to deploy a multinational military contingent in Ukraine after a ceasefire is achieved.

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