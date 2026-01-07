Sweden ready to provide Gripen fighter jets to guarantee Ukraine’s security, but there is condition, - Kristersson

Sweden is ready to contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine and the rest of Europe.

According to Censor.NET, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson wrote about this on X social media.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Progress at the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing"

According to Kristersson, during the meeting in Paris, members of the "Coalition of the Willing," Ukraine and the United States made significant progress in discussing ways to achieve peace.

When a peace agreement is reached in Ukraine, Sweden stands ready to contribute to the security guarantees for Ukraine and the rest of Europe," he added.

Read more: Support for Armed Forces of Ukraine is main guarantee of Ukraine’s security - Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson

Sweden's role

In particular, as Kristersson emphasised, the possibility of providing Gripen fighter jets to control the airspace over Ukraine, involving naval capabilities in demining the Black Sea, and further training Ukrainian officers is being considered.

At the same time, Kristersson clarified that the implementation of these initiatives depends on a number of preconditions, including the signing of a peace agreement, a clear definition of the mandate of the multinational forces, and the approval of the Swedish parliament.

Read more: Sweden has detained Russian vessel under sanctions suspected of transporting weapons

"Sweden is prepared to do our part for peace in Europe," he concluded.

What preceded this?

As reported, the "Coalition of the Willing" signed the Paris Declaration on Security Guarantees for Peace in Ukraine.

Recall that following the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a declaration with the leaders of France and the United Kingdom on the intention to deploy a multinational military contingent in Ukraine after a ceasefire is achieved.

Read more: Declaration of intent on deploying multinational forces in Ukraine after war signed, Zelenskyy says