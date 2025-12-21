Sweden has detained Russian vessel under sanctions suspected of transporting weapons

On the night of Sunday, December 21, Swedish authorities detained the Russian cargo ship Adler, whose owner is involved in arms exports to Russia. The cargo on board the ship is currently being inspected.

This was reported by Swedish public broadcaster SVT, according to Censor.NET.

Details of the raid

It is reported that on the morning of December 20, the ship anchored in Swedish waters near Gästan after its engine failed. On the night of December 21, the Swedish authorities decided to inspect the ship. The raid was conducted under the leadership of the Customs Service, which requested assistance from the Coast Guard.

Members of the National Special Forces Unit, the police, and the prosecutor's office were also involved in the inspection.

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Inspection of the vessel continues

According to SVT, the inspection of the vessel is ongoing.

It is noted that this raid is one of a series of similar inspections conducted against Russian hybrid activities or arms trade in EU waters throughout the year.

The vessel is subject to sanctions.

The Adler belongs to the Russian company M Leasing LLC, which is on the sanctions lists of the US and the European Union because its ships transport North Korean ammunition, which Russia then uses in the war against Ukraine.