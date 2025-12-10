Six decommissioned Navy ships were sold for scrap metal: former Ministry of Defence official and his accomplices have been notified of suspicion

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Specialised Prosecutor's Office in the field of defence, a scheme for the illegal sale of decommissioned ships of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been exposed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

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Who is involved in the deal?

As noted, a former official of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, having access to documents on the decommissioning of property, conspired with representatives of the company that was supposed to dispose of the ships.

See also: Former head of the Ministry of Defence department notified of suspicion of overpayment of more than 322 million hryvnias, - SBI

Which ships are we talking about?

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, six Navy ships were sold as scrap metal instead of being scrapped.

To do this:

artificially lowered the technical condition;

ensured an understated assessment;

formally conducted a tender for a predetermined company.

The state suffered losses of over UAH 900,000.

See also: Ministry of Defence plans to transfer the development of technical specifications for the supply of the Armed Forces to the Logistics Forces Command

What are the consequences?

Three individuals have been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.