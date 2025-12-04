Support for Armed Forces of Ukraine is main guarantee of Ukraine’s security - Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that Europe could train and equip the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but that "security guarantees" were conditional and required financial support, in particular from frozen Russian and US assets.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Yle.
Kristersson noted that many European leaders are ready to join in "ensuring Ukraine's security," but the term "security guarantees" can be misleading.
"The strongest and most important guarantee of security is a strong Ukrainian Armed Forces, which we can help to remain strong," he stressed.
According to him, Europe can train and equip Ukrainian military personnel, but this requires financial resources, in particular through the use of frozen Russian assets.
"We are mainly talking about such security guarantees. For them to be convincing, Washington's support is needed," Kristersson added.
Negotiations between the US and Russia
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that negotiations between US delegates in Moscow on December 2 ended without compromise, and the meeting with Trump will not take place.
- During the talks, Witkoff and Kushner presented the parameters of the updated peace plan after discussions with Ukraine in Florida on November 30.
- According to Axios, after Moscow, they were supposed to head to Europe to meet with President Zelenskyy.
- However, as Euronews reported, on December 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner was canceled.
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