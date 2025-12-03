Umerov discussed with European national security advisers development of "framework of effective guarantees" for Ukraine

On Wednesday, December 3, the head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, held a meeting with national security advisors from European countries and representatives of the EU and NATO.

Umerov reported this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

According to Umerov, he had a "productive meeting lasting several hours" with national security advisors from Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Representatives from the European Union and NATO were also present.

They discussed negotiations in Geneva and Florida

"I informed my colleagues in detail about the progress of negotiations in Geneva and Florida and further diplomatic dynamics. It is important that Europe remains an active participant in this process – both in bringing peace closer and in shaping the future security architecture," said the NSDC secretary.

Read more: Lipavsky on peace talks: My European colleagues and I are unaware of details

Another topic is security guarantees

In addition, the parties focused separately on security guarantees.

"We must work together to develop a framework of security guarantees that will be realistic and effective—both for the long-term security of Ukraine and of Europe as a whole," Umerov emphasized.

Following the meeting, it was agreed to continue close consultations and synchronization of positions to achieve a just and sustainable peace in the interests of Ukraine.

What preceded this?