Lipavsky on peace talks: My European colleagues and I are unaware of details

The latest versions of the peace plan for the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine no longer contain provisions on NATO and the EU. However, European allies are currently unaware of the details of the peace talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia.

As reported by Censor.NET, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský said this in an interview with Radio Liberty.

Issues related to NATO or Europe are not currently being discussed.

When asked whether he was still concerned, as he had been two weeks earlier, that the peace agreement under discussion was "another Munich scenario," the Czech minister said that the critical points for Europe had been removed.



"At this stage, my feeling is that, from the various versions of the plan and from the negotiations themselves, the parts related to NATO or Europe have been removed or are not currently being discussed. I think Europe has sent a pretty strong signal to the United States that this issue must be resolved with Europe, and I certainly welcome that," Lipavsky said.

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Europe does not know the details of the negotiations

At the same time, according to him, Europe does not know what is part of the negotiations.

"You know, we don't see what exactly is happening inside the negotiations or what is part of the negotiations between the US and Ukraine or between the US and Russia. So, let's say my position is vigilance in the sense that we must insist: everything that concerns Europe must be decided with Europe," Lipavsky added.

What preceded it?