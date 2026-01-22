Trilateral Ukraine-US-Russia meeting expected in UAE tomorrow, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine, the United States, and Russia are to hold trilateral talks in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday and Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a discussion in Davos, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

According to him, the meeting of the US, Ukrainian, and Russian delegations will take place in the Emirates and will last two days, January 23 and 24.

The United States was the initiator.

"They were waiting for our meeting with Trump. And they will go to Moscow. And my team will meet with the American team. And then there will be the first trilateral meeting in the Emirates. I hope the Emirates know about it. The documents aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine are almost, almost ready. Tomorrow, a trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the United States, and the Russian Federation at the technical level is expected in the United Arab Emirates. I think the Russians must be ready for compromises, not only the Ukrainians. These meetings are better than the absence of dialogue," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Read more: Ukraine has excellent negotiating team, and we have made significant progress, - Witkoff

On talks with the United States

Zelenskyy called his conversation with Donald Trump quite good: "It is like the last mile, which is very difficult. The dialogue is not easy, today it was positive, but that is enough."

"During any dialogue with any president, I have to defend the interests of my country. That is why the dialogue may not be easy, but today it was. It was positive," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also said that the presidents’ teams communicated ahead of the meeting:

"My team spends a lot of time with the Americans, and I even wanted to ask President Trump to give them US passports, because I think they really spend a lot of time."

Read more: Meeting with Zelenskyy was very good, everybody wants to have war end, Trump says

Updated at 6:40 p.m.

Who will represent Ukraine

Later, speaking to journalists, Zelenskyy clarified that Ukraine at the talks would be represented by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov, First Deputy Head of the Office of the President Serhii Kyslytsia, Servant of the People faction leader Davyd Arakhamia, and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov.

"They are ready to discuss various points of this plan, and then I will be in touch with them. They will call me and we will see what direction it takes, what the mood of the discussion is, whether they find common ground or not. We are at a point where, if all sides work hard, we will end this war," he added.

Read more: Zelenskyy is currently in Kyiv, - advisor Lytvyn