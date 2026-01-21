3 061 34
Zelenskyy is currently in Kyiv, - advisor Lytvyn
Currently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Kyiv.
This was announced to journalists by the president's communications advisor, Dmytro Lytvyn, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.
Zelenskyy in Kyiv
"The president is currently in Kyiv," said the advisor to the head of state.
Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump in Davos
- We remind you that yesterday US President Donald Trump announced a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today in Davos. In his opinion, Russian dictator Putin wants to conclude a peace agreement.
- Axios, citing a Ukrainian official, reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to visit Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, January 22, to meet with US President Donald Trump.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password