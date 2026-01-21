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News Zelenskyy-Trump meeting
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Zelenskyy is currently in Kyiv, - advisor Lytvyn

Zelenskyy

Currently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Kyiv.

This was announced to journalists by the president's communications advisor, Dmytro Lytvyn, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

Zelenskyy in Kyiv

"The president is currently in Kyiv," said the advisor to the head of state.

Read more: Trump announced 77% reduction in US trade deficit

Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump in Davos

  • We remind you that yesterday US President Donald Trump announced a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today in Davos. In his opinion, Russian dictator Putin wants to conclude a peace agreement.
  • Axios, citing a Ukrainian official, reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to visit Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, January 22, to meet with US President Donald Trump.

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Davos (86) Volodymyr Zelenskyy (8906) Dmytro Lytvyn (17)
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