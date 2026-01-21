Zelenskyy is currently in Kyiv, - advisor Lytvyn

Currently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Kyiv.

This was announced to journalists by the president's communications advisor, Dmytro Lytvyn, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

Zelenskyy in Kyiv

"The president is currently in Kyiv," said the advisor to the head of state.

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