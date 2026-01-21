Trump announced 77% reduction in US trade deficit

Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Donald Trump made a series of bold statements about the successes of his economic policy, focusing on reforming global trade and US energy dominance.

He announced an unprecedented reduction in the US trade deficit. According to Trump, he managed to reduce the monthly deficit by 77% over the course of the year.

He said this while speaking at the Davos Forum, according to Censor.NET.

Details

"Everyone thought it was impossible, especially without triggering inflation. We proved the opposite," he emphasized.

Trump emphasized that the US has successfully revised its relations with key market players. The country has now concluded "historic" agreements covering 40% of total US trade turnover.

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Key areas of cooperation:

Partners: European countries, Japan, and South Korea.

Priority: Oil and gas sector.

Industry: A large-scale revival of the metallurgical industry — according to the politician, new plants are currently being built across the country.

According to Trump, US economic growth has become the driving force behind the entire global economy. He noted that new trade agreements have led to increased prosperity and a real boom in stock markets not only in America but also in partner countries.

Trump's statements in Davos