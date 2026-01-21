Russia’s war against Ukraine was strategic failure for Kremlin, - Stubb

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine was a strategic failure for the Kremlin and led to the strengthening of NATO and European security.

He said this during a discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform.

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According to him, the war had the opposite effect on Russia than expected. In particular, it contributed to the expansion of NATO, the strengthening of Ukraine's European identity, and the growth of European countries' defense budgets. Stubb emphasized that, despite doubts, European states are capable of defending themselves.

The Finnish president also noted that in four years of war, Russia had seized about 20% of Ukraine's territory by military means, but its actual advance was only about 2%. At the same time, according to his assessment, Russia suffered about one million casualties and significantly reduced its sphere of influence.

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Stubb drew attention to Russia's economic problems, in particular the expected inflation rate of around 30%, high interest rates, zero economic growth, and a lack of reserves. In his opinion, the key problem is not Russia's ability to win the war, but its unwillingness to end it.

Separately, the Finnish president emphasized the transformation of the North Atlantic Alliance, which, according to him, is becoming the strongest since the end of the Cold War. After Finland and Sweden joined, NATO's border effectively doubled, and Europe took on greater responsibility for its own security. He also noted the stability of transatlantic cooperation with the US, despite periodic tensions.