Davos Forum: US and Ukraine agree on $800 billion deal at working level, - Kachka

The United States and Ukraine have agreed at the working level on a political document entitled "Plan for Ukraine's Prosperity" worth up to $800 billion.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka during a panel discussion at the Ukrainian House in Davos.

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According to the government official, the document is not yet a final draft, but rather a framework for further joint work between Ukraine, the US and the European Union. Its implementation will require the coordination of a large number of legal and regulatory instruments.

"We have reached agreement on the political document at the working level. However, the biggest challenge for all of us is that the document we will sign will commit us to joint work between the EU, the US and Ukraine, and this will involve dozens of legal instruments," Kachka said.

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"Prosperity Plan": framework document and next steps

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that this is not a ready-made economic programme, but a strategic planning tool. The document contains a list of key areas in which the parties must work to achieve the stated goals.

According to him, the "prosperity plan" includes five to seven areas of work. Each of them involves specific tasks necessary for the practical implementation of the agreements. That is why the document is considered a basis for further decisions, rather than a final action plan.

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The US position on Russia's war against Ukraine

Against the backdrop of discussions on economic initiatives, US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with both Ukraine and Russia due to what he sees as the parties' unwillingness to end the full-scale war. He made this statement during a press conference at the White House on the first anniversary of his second term.

The American leader noted that he is trying to achieve an end to the war, but is facing mutual difficulties in the negotiations.

"I am trying to solve the problem with Russia and Ukraine. When Russia is ready, Ukraine is not ready. And when Ukraine is ready, Russia is not ready," Trump said.

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