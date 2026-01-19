Ukraine is being pushed into background at Davos meeting because of Greenland, - FT

The issue of security guarantees for Ukraine, which was to be discussed at the Davos Forum, has been pushed into the background due to Greenland.

This was reported by the Financial Times, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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The Issue of Ukraine

According to the publication, three days ago EU leaders were preparing to spend this week in Davos to persuade Trump to promise security guarantees to Ukraine after the war ends.

"Today they wake up wondering if they can trust his promises at all," the author writes.

Today's meeting of Western national security advisers in Davos was originally convened to discuss Ukraine; now it will focus on Greenland.

Read more: Violation of Greenland’s sovereignty will have unprecedented chain reactions, - Macron

EU leaders and their delegations, who are set to meet with Trump and American officials at the Davos forum, are replacing the topic of Ukraine.

One senior EU diplomat called it "carrot and stick" — how Brussels can respond to Trump's new tariffs, alongside proposals for de-escalation.

"How can you sit down at the negotiating table with this guy and discuss his security guarantees for Ukraine? You can't trust him unless you ignore reality," the diplomat added.

Read more: Trump will "go down in history" if US gains control over Greenland, - Peskov

What preceded it?

As a reminder, the leaders of Italy, Germany, France, Canada and the United Kingdom, together with the President of the European Commission, plan to meet with US President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.

Read more: US invasion of Greenland would be gift to Putin, - Sanchez