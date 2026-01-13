G7 leaders plan meeting with Trump in Davos on security guarantees for Ukraine, - FT

The leaders of Italy, Germany, France, Canada, and the United Kingdom, together with the President of the European Commission, plan to meet with US President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week.

This was reported by the Financial Times, according to Censor.NET.

Kyiv's allies in the G7 want to join Trump's planned meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to secure US support for security guarantees for Ukraine after the ceasefire.

Officials are discussing the details of the meeting, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday next week and may also be attended by other leaders of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing" — countries that support Ukraine. National security advisers from these countries also planned a separate meeting.

At the leaders' meeting in Davos, Trump is expected to receive approval for the agreements reached by his negotiating team with the EU and the UK last week in Paris.

"Without the US, none of this will happen," said the European official, referring in particular to promises by the UK and France to deploy troops in Ukraine after the ceasefire.

See more: Instructed to finalise "historic" document on security guarantees for Ukraine from US, - Zelenskyy. PHOTO

Deployment of support forces in Ukraine