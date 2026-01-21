Trump on the peace agreement: When Russia is ready, Ukraine is not ready – and vice versa

US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with both Ukraine and Russia, which allegedly demonstrate unwillingness to end the full-scale war.

He said this during a press conference at the White House on the occasion of the first anniversary of his second term, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

On peace between countries

He stated that he is trying to stop the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"I'm trying to resolve the last issue. I'm trying to solve the problem with Russia and Ukraine. And when Russia is ready, Ukraine is not ready. And when Ukraine is ready, Russia is not ready," Trump complained.

According to him, no agreements on a ceasefire have been reached yet.

Read more: Europe should focus on Russia-Ukraine war, not Greenland, Trump says

"An incredible year" and a folder of achievements for 365 days

He brought a document entitled "President Trump's return marks a new era of success and prosperity" to the White House press conference, which lists his 365 "victories" – one for each day of the year since his inauguration in January last year.

He said his administration has had so much success "that no one has ever seen before."

Among his achievements, Trump cited the agreement with Ukraine on rare earth elements.

"We will have a lot of rare earth elements. In fact, they are not that rare. There are a lot of them. There is also a lot of land," he said.

Separately, Trump returned to the topic of the Nobel Peace Prize, complaining that he had not received it and speaking sharply about Norway.

Read more: "Without my involvement, Russia would have all of Ukraine right now," Trump says