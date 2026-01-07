"Without my involvement, Russia would have all of Ukraine right now," Trump says

US President Donald Trump said that the United States is the only country that Russia and China "fear and respect." And that Moscow would have already taken Ukraine if not for his intervention.

He wrote this on his social network, Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

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On the war in Ukraine and Russia

The US leader once again claimed that he ended eight wars, and that "Norway foolishly decided not to award him the Nobel Peace Prize." Trump also claims that "without his intervention, Russia would now have all of Ukraine."

"But that doesn’t matter! What does matter is that I saved Millions of Lives. Russia and China have zero fear of NATO without the United States, and I doubt NATO would be with us if we really needed them. Everyone is lucky that I rebuilt our military in my first term and continue to do so. We will always be with NATO, even if they won’t be with us. The only Nation that China and Russia fear and respect is the DJT REBUILT U.S.A.," he wrote.

Read more: Trump on Miami talks: "I hope Ukraine moves quickly"

On NATO

He also said that he was the one who forced other NATO member countries to increase their contributions to the Alliance from 2% of their countries’ GDP to 5%.

"Remember, for all of those big NATO fans, they were at 2% GDP, and most weren’t paying their bills, UNTIL I CAME ALONG. The USA was, foolishly, paying for them! I, respectfully, got them to 5% GDP, AND THEY PAY, immediately. Everyone said that couldn’t be done, but it could, because, beyond all else, they are all my friends," Trump added.

Read more: EU should not be autonomous in defense against US, - Rutte