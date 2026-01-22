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News Trump-Zelenskyy meeting
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Meeting with Zelenskyy was very good, everybody wants to have war end, Trump says

Trump commented on his meeting with Zelensky in Davos

President Donald Trump said after a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the talks were "very good."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.

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What is known?

Trump was asked whether there's a chance of getting a deal today, and said, "we'll have to see what happens".

"I had a very good meeting with President Zelenskyy, everybody wants to have the war end," the US leader said.

Trump also tells reporters the pair didn't discuss Zelenskyy joining the Board of Peace.

Read more: Ukraine has excellent negotiating team, and we have made significant progress, - Witkoff

Background

Read more: Zelenskyy went to Davos for World Economic Forum, - OP

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (8909) Donald Trump (2936)
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