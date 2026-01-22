Zelenskyy went to Davos for World Economic Forum, - OP
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to Davos, Switzerland, where the World Economic Forum is being held.
This was announced by Ukrainian presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn, according to Censor.NET, citing European Truth.
According to Lytvyn, "the president is on his way to Davos."
Earlier, Axios reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to meet with US President Donald Trump in Switzerland. At the same time, White House envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are scheduled to travel to Moscow to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
According to the publication, both meetings will be devoted to discussing the so-called US "peace plan" for ending the war in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump in Davos
- Also remind that yesterday US President Donald Trump announced a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today in Davos. In his opinion, Russian dictator Putin wants to conclude a peace agreement.
- Axios, citing a Ukrainian official, reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to visit Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, January 22, to meet with US President Donald Trump.
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