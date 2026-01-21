US has unofficially shared with Putin peace plan agreed with Ukraine and Europe, - Bloomberg

In early January, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin received a draft peace plan from the US, agreed upon by Ukraine and its European partners. The Kremlin leader received the documents through his aide Kirill Dmitriev.

This was reported by Bloomberg, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

The documents were handed over to Putin.

"The documents were unofficially sent to Moscow for review, allowing Putin to prepare comments and propose changes ahead of the expected visit by Witkoff and Kushner, who is Trump's son-in-law," the agency writes.

According to sources, the Kremlin viewed the draft agreement as a significant step forward, but not as the final version.

Read more: Witkoff and Kushner may soon visit Moscow to meet with Putin, - Bloomberg

"Many issues of interest to Moscow were either absent or formulated in a way that the Kremlin considered unsatisfactory. However, the inclusion of these topics and the fact that work on them had begun were viewed positively," the article says.

In addition, according to Bloomberg's sources, Russia believes that "Kushner, who joined Witkoff's talks with Putin last month, helped structure the negotiation process and establish a framework for the discussions."

Witkoff's meeting with Putin