Donbas issue will be key at meeting in Abu Dhabi, - Zelenskyy

During meetings in the UAE today and tomorrow between Ukraine, the US and Russia, the issue of Donbas will remain key to the discussions.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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Donbas issue

"The Donbas issue is key. It will be discussed, and discussed in terms of how the three sides see it. In Abu Dhabi, today and tomorrow," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy shared details of his conversation with Trump in Davos: air defence, security guarantees, Donbas

Umerov will keep Zelenskyy informed

According to the president, the head of the negotiating team, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, will provide him with "appropriate signals" at each stage of the talks or agreements.

"We will share this information with you," he added.

Read more: Trump commented on his meeting with Zelenskyy: "He wants to make deal"

What preceded it?