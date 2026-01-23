Zelenskyy shared details of his conversation with Trump in Davos: air defence, security guarantees, Donbas
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Davos as positive and announced that key agreements on security guarantees for Ukraine had been reached.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Truth.
Strengthening air defence
According to the president, during the meeting he raised the issue of strengthening Ukraine's air defence.
"And I think that the US will return with a positive result. When the result is in Ukraine, then I will definitely talk about it," Zelenskyy said.
Security guarantees
He also said that the parties discussed security guarantees for Ukraine. The president stressed that the relevant agreement is already ready for signing.
"The main agreement on security guarantees is in place. Now I am waiting for President Trump to give me the date and place. We are ready to sign this document, which is so important for us, and I am confident that it is a historic document," he said.
Zelensky added that the document will need to be ratified by the US Congress and the Ukrainian Parliament, so there are still many procedural steps ahead.
"Prosperity Plan"
Separately, the president said that during the conversation, they also discussed the so-called "prosperity plan." According to him, the package of documents is not yet ready, but the parties see the prospect of a positive outcome.
"It is very important to understand the sources of funding. They must be clear and transparent, because Ukraine will be rebuilt on this foundation in the coming years," Zelenskyy emphasised.
In addition, the issue of Donbas was raised during the negotiations. According to the president, this is a key topic that will continue to be discussed, in particular during meetings in Abu Dhabi involving the three parties.
Meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
- Recall that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the meeting with Donald Trump in Davos on 22 January "productive and meaningful".
- On Friday, 23 January, a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the US and Russia is expected to take place in the UAE.
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