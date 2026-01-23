Zelenskyy shared details of his conversation with Trump in Davos: air defence, security guarantees, Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Davos as positive and announced that key agreements on security guarantees for Ukraine had been reached.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Truth.

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Strengthening air defence

According to the president, during the meeting he raised the issue of strengthening Ukraine's air defence.

"And I think that the US will return with a positive result. When the result is in Ukraine, then I will definitely talk about it," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: Zelenskyy meets with international business, financial institutions, and energy companies in Davos. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Security guarantees

He also said that the parties discussed security guarantees for Ukraine. The president stressed that the relevant agreement is already ready for signing.

"The main agreement on security guarantees is in place. Now I am waiting for President Trump to give me the date and place. We are ready to sign this document, which is so important for us, and I am confident that it is a historic document," he said.

Zelensky added that the document will need to be ratified by the US Congress and the Ukrainian Parliament, so there are still many procedural steps ahead.

Read also on Censor.NET: Trump comments on meeting with Zelenskyy: "He wants to make a deal"

"Prosperity Plan"

Separately, the president said that during the conversation, they also discussed the so-called "prosperity plan." According to him, the package of documents is not yet ready, but the parties see the prospect of a positive outcome.

"It is very important to understand the sources of funding. They must be clear and transparent, because Ukraine will be rebuilt on this foundation in the coming years," Zelenskyy emphasised.

In addition, the issue of Donbas was raised during the negotiations. According to the president, this is a key topic that will continue to be discussed, in particular during meetings in Abu Dhabi involving the three parties.

Read also on Censor.NET: We are returning from Davos with agreements on a new air defence package, Zelenskyy says. VIDEO

Meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump