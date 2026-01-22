Zelenskyy meets with international business, financial institutions, and energy companies in Davos

In Davos, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in a panel discussion of the International Advisory Council for Ukraine's Recovery, attended by representatives of international business, financial institutions, and energy companies.

This was reported on the president's website, according to Censor.NET.

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Support for Ukraine

As noted, the president thanked participants for their attention to Ukraine and support, which is especially important now, when the Russians, resorting to such strikes, seek to destroy both people and cities with cold. The president stressed that everything must now work toward Ukraine’s resilience and the strength of the people of Ukraine.

"We need to be realistic and implement concrete things now that people can feel. We will work productively with everyone who is with Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

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Energy

One of the main topics of discussion was ways to help overcome challenges in the energy sector caused by Russian shelling.

Security guarantees

The meeting also addressed increasing investment in projects in Ukraine after a just peace is achieved. Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that this will become possible once Ukraine receives reliable security guarantees.

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"Regarding security guarantees for our people: this is very important. But this is also for investment and for business. This is for everyone. And this is good. And now we are at a moment when we understand, Europeans understand, and Americans understand that we all need security guarantees, first and foremost from America, and then from Europe. I hope that we will be able to finalize the reconstruction package, the prosperity package that our teams are currently working on," the president said.

Business operations

In addition, the meeting discussed how businesses operate in Ukraine amid the full-scale war. The head of state noted that despite the war, domestic business continues to operate and develop, and most importantly, implements modern technologies and innovations.

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Meeting participants

Participants in the meeting included European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis, World Bank President Ajay Banga, UN Development Programme Administrator Alexander De Croo, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock Larry Fink, as well as founders and executives of the following companies: Fortescue (Australia), Vestas (Denmark), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens Energy (Germany), TenneT (Netherlands), Equinor (Norway), Sonae (Portugal), Vattenfall (Sweden), ABB (Switzerland), Koç Holding (Turkey), Bank of America (United Kingdom), Arup Group (United Kingdom), Henry Schein (United States), AES (United States), Bunge Global (United States), Citi (United States), Goldman Sachs.