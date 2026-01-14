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Wadephul and US congressmen discussed support for Ukraine

Wadephul talks about Ukraine with US congressmen

During his visit to the US, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul met with members of the Senate and House of Representatives of the US Congress, with whom he discussed, among other things, further support for Ukraine.

This was reported by the German Foreign Ministry, according to Censor.NET.

Relations with the United States

"Germany's relations with the US are historically established and more multifaceted than with almost any other country. In Washington, the German Foreign Minister met today with members of the US Senate and House of Representatives," the statement said.

Read more: Medvedev: "Finland’s got to pay for its vile Russophobia"

Help Ukraine

It is emphasized that in order to maintain close cooperation between Berlin and Washington, particularly on the issue of aid to Ukraine, "broad consensus and broad political support" are necessary.

"In order to continue working so closely together, particularly on the issue of support for Ukraine, broad consensus and broad political support are needed, including in parliament," the ministry added.

Author: 

US Congress (383) USA (7016) Wadephul Johann (46)
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