Medvedev: "Finland’s got to pay for its vile Russophobia"
Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev said that Finland "has got to pay" for its Russophobia, commenting on the New Year’s address by Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to social network Х.
"Some guy called Stubb says Finland’s relations with Russia have changed forever. Agreed. I hope so too. I hope Russia never repeats the Bolsheviks’ 1917 blunder. Finland’s got to pay for its vile Russophobia," he noted
Medvedev added that Finland "is already paying": "Stubb talks, and citizens foot the bill."
What preceded it?
Earlier, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said in his New Year's address that relations with Russia are changing forever.
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said that despite talk of peace, Russia is not showing any signs of real willingness to achieve it and will continue to pose a threat to the whole of Europe.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password