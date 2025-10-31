ENG
1 957 3

Secret test site, Soviet Halloween, Russian quiz. Fresh photoshop memes from Censor.NET

photo joke

Flight’s normal

photo joke

Secret test site

photo joke

New trend

photo joke

Drones have arrived in Moscow...

photo joke

Russian quiz

photo joke

Keep playing!

photo joke

The best meeting

photo joke

And this is just the beginning...

photo joke

Parallels

photo joke

Extra chromosome

photo joke

Soviet Halloween

photo joke

Checkmate

photo joke

Parody or original

photo joke

A typical day in the life of a hero...

photo joke

Ukrainian version

photo joke

And even that won't help...

Author: 

