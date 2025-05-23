ENG
7 152 13

Putin’s swan song, "nosedive", and Sisyphean labor: fresh memes from Censor.NET

photo joke

By the way...

photo joke

Who?

photo joke

enjoy!

photo joke

It's getting more and more interesting...

photo joke

Of course...

photo joke

There is still work to be done there...

photo joke

This song goes out to...

photo joke

"nosedive"

photo joke

No preconditions

photo joke

"Peacekeepers"

photo joke

He would’ve ended the war in 24 hours… if he hadn’t gotten stuck in the mud."

photo joke

He got infected...

photo joke

The swan song

photo joke

But...

photo joke

It's all Poroshenko's fault...

photo joke

Sisyphean labour

Author: 

Lavrov (285) politics (52) Portnov (27) Putin (3329) collages (29) Trump (1695)
