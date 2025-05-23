ENG
Election in Ukraine should be held before signing peace deal - Lavrov

Lavrov makes statement about election in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes that Ukraine should hold election before signing a peace agreement.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

"Holding election in Ukraine should be the best option when deciding who from Kyiv could sign a peace agreement," he said.

