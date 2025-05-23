Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the work on the memorandum on Ukraine is at an "advanced stage" on the part of the Russian side.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

"It is in progress. I don't know about the other side, but our work is already at an advanced stage, and we will in any case hand over this memorandum to the Ukrainians, as we agreed," Lavrov said, adding that Moscow expects a similar response from Kyiv.

He did not disclose other details of the document's content. The conference, at which Lavrov spoke, was dedicated to the topic of "historical southern Russian lands" and was held under the themes of national identity and "self-determination of peoples."

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the citizens of Ukraine must elect a new leadership to sign a memorandum with Russia, and the head of the parliament may not be legally suitable to be a signatory.

