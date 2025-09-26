ENG
Russian bear, bonus from Putin, good deal. Fresh photoshopped memes from Censor.NET

photo joke

Undisputed.

Read more: Kremlin responded to Trump’s statement about "paper tiger": Russia is associated with bear

photo joke

Russian realism

photo joke

The horror...

Watch more: Rogozin complains about "fiend and maniac" Madyar: "Three or four drones are tormenting one of our soldiers". VIDEO

photo joke

A good deal

photo joke

That's unbelievable...

photo joke

Offended...

photo joke

The time has come!

photo joke

Method of treatment

photo joke

Russian happiness

Watch more: Fuel collapse in Russia: 360 petrol stations have already closed, with worst situation in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

photo joke

From the world of animals

photo joke

Don't be late!

photo joke

Do you want a bonus?

