Kremlin responded to Trump’s statement about "paper tiger": Russia is associated with bear

Trump’s statement about a paper tiger. The Kremlin responded absurdly

The spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, commented on Donald Trump's statement calling Russia "a paper tiger."

According to Censor.NET, he is quoted by Russian media.

The US leader then reminded that the Russian Federation has been "aimlessly waging a war for three and a half years, which would take less than a week for a real military power to win."

"This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like "a paper tiger," Trump said.

"Russia is not a tiger. Russia is more associated with a bear. There are no paper bears," Peskov replied.

