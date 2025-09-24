Meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy without preparation is PR stunt doomed to failure, - Peskov

The Russian side claims that a meeting between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin without prior preparation will not be successful.

This was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET.

"A meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy without preparation is a PR stunt doomed to failure," he said.

He also commented on Russia's proposal to Zelenskyy to meet in Moscow.

"Why not come if you are open to dialogue?" Peskov added.

"The dynamics on the front line show that for those who do not want to negotiate now, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, the situation will be much worse," Peskov said.