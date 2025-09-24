Zelenskyy: Without China, Putin’s Russia is nothing

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that China remains silent instead of acting for peace and influencing Russia.

The head of state stated this during the high-level UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Every day, Russia kills our people, destroys our cities and does not give any sign that it will ever return to respect for the principles of the UN Charter. China is also represented here, it is a powerful state on which Russia is completely dependent today.

If China really wanted this war to end, it could force Moscow to stop this invasion. Without China, Putin's Russia is nothing. But China remains silent and detached instead of acting for peace," he stressed.

Zelenskyy also mentioned the United States, which is present at the UN.

"This is a powerful state that supports our defense. We said "yes" to every proposal by the US president for a ceasefire and negotiations with Russia to achieve peace. But Russia always said "no" or tried to confuse everyone so that even a ceasefire would not happen," the head of state added.

Read more: China shows no desire to help end war in Ukraine, - Zelenskyy