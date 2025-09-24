China shows no desire to help end war in Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

Currently, there is no desire on the part of China to help end Russia's war against Ukraine.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists following a meeting with US President Donald Trump, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"We don't see the wishes from China to end this war. I don't feel it totally. They are not interested. Really, I don't know why," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "we can be experts," and may say that "look, it's because of the economy, because of history. But we really don't know."

"We see and feel that they are not interested in (the war in Ukraine - ed.), and that's why I said that for today, I see that Trump is a game changer," the president noted.

Read more: China and India are primary funders of Russia’s war against Ukraine, says Trump