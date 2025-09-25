The former head of "Roscosmos", Dmitry Rogozin, complained about the "cruelty" of the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, who "finds more and more solutions" to eliminate the occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, this is why Rogozin called Brovdi a "fiend and a maniac" in his interview.

