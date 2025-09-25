Rogozin complains about "fiend and maniac" Madyar: "Three or four drones are tormenting one of our soldiers". VIDEO
The former head of "Roscosmos", Dmitry Rogozin, complained about the "cruelty" of the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, who "finds more and more solutions" to eliminate the occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, this is why Rogozin called Brovdi a "fiend and a maniac" in his interview.
