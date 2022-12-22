An explosion occurred in a restaurant in occupied Donetsk, ex-head of Roscosmos Rogozin and "DPR Prime Minister" Khotsenko were injured

On December 22, evening, an explosion occurred in a restaurant in occupied Donetsk. The former head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin was there at that time and was not injured.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Donbas News referring to the Russian media.

According to Russian media, in occupied Donetsk the restaurant "Shesh-Besh" was shelled, where the former head of "Roscosmos" Dmitry Rogozin celebrated his birthday.

"DPR Prime Minister" Vitaliy Khotsenko, who was invited as a guest, was wounded and his bodyguard was killed.

Later, TASS agency reported: "Dmitry Rogozin was wounded and hospitalized after the shelling of Donetsk by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Rogozin's aide told us.

"A hotel on the outskirts of Donetsk was shelled, where a group of military advisers headed by Dmitry Rogozin was staying. Dmytro Olehovych was wounded in the back. He is hospitalized. There is no threat to his life," the source said.

The persons accompanying him were also wounded.

"The attack was obviously targeted. Experts are inclined to believe that a 155-mm self-propelled artillery system CAESAR, developed and manufactured by the French company Nexter, was used for the strike," added Rogozin's aide.