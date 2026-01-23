We are returning from Davos with agreements on a new air defence package, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced agreements reached in Davos to strengthen Ukraine's air defence.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel following his visit to Davos, according to Censor.NET.

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"Davos. Support for Ukraine. Air defence for Ukraine. Meetings for Ukraine.

We are returning home with agreements on a new package of necessary air defence to protect our people," he wrote.

Read more: Frontline situation, Russian strikes on energy sector, air defense shortages: Syrskyi addresses Ukraine–NATO Council meeting

What preceded this?

On 22 January, on the sidelines of the Davos summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President Donald Trump.

After the meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Donald Trump said that the talks had been "very good".

In turn,President Volodymyr Zelensky called the meeting with Donald Trump in Davos on 22 January "productive and substantive".

In addition, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of international business, financial institutions and energy companies in Davos.

See more: Zelenskyy meets with international business, financial institutions, and energy companies in Davos. VIDEO&PHOTOS