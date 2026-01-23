Trilateral talks between Ukraine, US and Russia in Abu Dhabi to begin in evening – Sky News
Peace talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia have already begun in Abu Dhabi.
This was reported by Sky News, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The publication's correspondent notes that these talks will be the first direct trilateral peace talks since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.
Update
As of 4:00 p.m., informal meetings are ongoing in Abu Dhabi, while official negotiations will begin later in the evening, Sky News later clarified, citing a Ukrainian source.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine, the United States and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Russian dictator Yuri Ushakov's aide confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, 23 January.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy,the issue of Donbas will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
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