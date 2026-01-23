Trilateral talks between Ukraine, US and Russia in Abu Dhabi to begin in evening – Sky News

Peace talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia have already begun in Abu Dhabi.

This was reported by Sky News, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The publication's correspondent notes that these talks will be the first direct trilateral peace talks since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Update

As of 4:00 p.m., informal meetings are ongoing in Abu Dhabi, while official negotiations will begin later in the evening, Sky News later clarified, citing a Ukrainian source.

Read more: Budanov on talks in Abu Dhabi: They must remain in shadows. Wait and see

What preceded this?

Read more: Peskov voiced Russia’s "important condition": Armed Forces of Ukraine must leave Donbas