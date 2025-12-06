Budanov on talks in Abu Dhabi: They must remain in shadows. Wait and see

Negotiations to end the war in Ukraine should take place without unnecessary publicity.

This was announced by Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, during a conversation on the sidelines of the second military prayer breakfast, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

As noted, when asked to confirm information about secret negotiations in Abu Dhabi, he replied that any sensitive processes require silence.

"All negotiations must be conducted behind closed doors, so to speak. Otherwise, they will not be successful. Whether we like it or not, we can simply disrupt them. So wait and see," Budanov said.

Read more: Putin’s statements confirm his unwillingness to end war, - Sybiha

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Driscoll had arrived in the UAE for a meeting with Russian representatives.

According to media reports, Driscoll had plans to meet with Kirill Budanov, head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Later, the media reported that Budanov had arrived for talks between the US and Russia in Abu Dhabi.