Putin’s statements confirm his unwillingness to end war, - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been making public statements for the second day in a row that indicate his unwillingness to stop the aggression against Ukraine.

The head of the Foreign Ministry wrote about this on the social network X, according to Censor.NET.

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Threats to ports and shipping

Sybiha noted that after declaring his readiness to "fight throughout the winter," Putin this time issued threats against seaports and freedom of navigation, primarily targeting Odesa.

The minister emphasized that such threats are being made against the backdrop of Odesa being an important focus of attention in international negotiations, including in comments by US President Donald Trump.

Demand to stop the Russian bloodshed

The Foreign Minister stressed that Russia must end the war it started. If Putin "spits in the face of the world again," then, according to Sybiha, there must be consequences.

He also called on Moscow not to waste time that should be used to achieve peace.

Read more: Putin threatens to "cut Ukraine off from sea" if Kyiv keeps attacking Russian vessels in Black Sea

Ukraine, the US, and Europe have made progress in peace efforts

Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian and US teams, together with their European partners, had made significant progress in their efforts to establish a just peace.

"Now is the time to force the source of the war in Moscow to end it," the minister added.

Putin's statements on the eve of the meeting with Trump's envoys

As reported, on the eve of the meeting in the Kremlin with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Putin accused European governments of "sabotaging the peace process." He stated that Europe's demands were unacceptable to Moscow. Putin also said that he "does not seek war with Europe," but at the same time threatened: "If Europe wants to fight, we are ready right now."