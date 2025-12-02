Putin threatens to "cut Ukraine off from sea" if Kyiv keeps attacking Russian vessels in Black Sea

Russian dictator Putin has threatened that if attacks on tankers in the Black Sea continue, Russia will "consider taking appropriate measures" and may "cut Ukraine off from the sea".

His remarks were quoted by Russian media, reports Censor.NET.

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Putin's threats

According to the Kremlin leader, such strikes amount to "piracy", and in response to attacks on tankers in the Black Sea Russia will step up strikes on Ukrainian ports and ships entering them.

"If attacks on tankers continue, we will consider possible reciprocal measures against vessels belonging to countries that are helping Ukraine. I hope that Kyiv and those standing behind it will think twice about whether it is worth continuing attacks on ships in the Black Sea."

Read more: Europe is putting forward ’unacceptable for Russia’ peace plan proposals on Ukraine, Putin says

Background

Earlier, reports said that two oil tankers from Russia’s "shadow fleet" and under Western sanctions were on fire in the Black Sea. Turkey stated that the incidents on board the tankers Kairos and Virat were the result of "external action".

It later emerged that the SBU’s Sea Baby naval drones had struck two sanctioned oil tankers, KAIRO and VIRAT, in the Black Sea. Both belong to Russia’s "shadow fleet".

Turkey expressed serious concern after the 28 November attacks on two Gambia-flagged tankers in the Black Sea and stressed the risks to safety and shipping.

Kazakhstan, for its part, called on Ukraine to stop attacks on the Black Sea terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) in Russia’s Novorossiysk.

Read more: Russia is ready for war with Europe right now if it attacks, - Putin