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News Explosions on tankers in Russia Putin’s threats
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Putin threatens to "cut Ukraine off from sea" if Kyiv keeps attacking Russian vessels in Black Sea

Vladimir Putin

Russian dictator Putin has threatened that if attacks on tankers in the Black Sea continue, Russia will "consider taking appropriate measures" and may "cut Ukraine off from the sea".

His remarks were quoted by Russian media, reports Censor.NET.

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Putin's threats

According to the Kremlin leader, such strikes amount to "piracy", and in response to attacks on tankers in the Black Sea Russia will step up strikes on Ukrainian ports and ships entering them.

"If attacks on tankers continue, we will consider possible reciprocal measures against vessels belonging to countries that are helping Ukraine. I hope that Kyiv and those standing behind it will think twice about whether it is worth continuing attacks on ships in the Black Sea."

Read more: Europe is putting forward ’unacceptable for Russia’ peace plan proposals on Ukraine, Putin says

Background

Read more: Russia is ready for war with Europe right now if it attacks, - Putin

Putin

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Vladimir Putin (4089) Russia (13834) tanker (88)
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