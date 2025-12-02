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News Threat of Russian agression to EU
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Russia is ready for war with Europe right now if it attacks, - Putin

Putin is ready to go to war with Europe: the dictator’s statement

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has declared his readiness to fight against Europe if it starts a war against Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

What did the dictator say?

According to him, if Europe starts a war with Russia, Moscow "will not negotiate with anyone."

"Russia is not going to fight with European countries, but if Europe starts a war, Russia is ready right now," he added.

Russia's attack on Europe

Read more: Europe is putting forward ’unacceptable for Russia’ peace plan proposals on Ukraine, Putin says

Путін готовий воювати із Європою: заява диктатора

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Vladimir Putin (4089) Russia (13834)
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