Russia is ready for war with Europe right now if it attacks, - Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has declared his readiness to fight against Europe if it starts a war against Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

What did the dictator say?

According to him, if Europe starts a war with Russia, Moscow "will not negotiate with anyone."

"Russia is not going to fight with European countries, but if Europe starts a war, Russia is ready right now," he added.

Russia's attack on Europe

Read more: Europe is putting forward ’unacceptable for Russia’ peace plan proposals on Ukraine, Putin says