Russia is ready for war with Europe right now if it attacks, - Putin
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has declared his readiness to fight against Europe if it starts a war against Russia.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.
What did the dictator say?
According to him, if Europe starts a war with Russia, Moscow "will not negotiate with anyone."
"Russia is not going to fight with European countries, but if Europe starts a war, Russia is ready right now," he added.
Russia's attack on Europe
- The European Commission believes that Putin may dare to attack a NATO country in the next 2-4 years: under threat from the Baltic states.
- According to media reports, Germany has developed a secret 1,200-page action plan in the event of a war with Russia.
- Putin stated that Russia does not plan to attack Europe and is ready to record this.
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