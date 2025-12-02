Europe is putting forward ’unacceptable for Russia’ peace plan proposals on Ukraine, Putin says

Russian dictator Putin claims that Europe is allegedly putting forward "unacceptable for Russia" peace proposals on Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, his remarks were quoted by Russian media.

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Europe’s role

"We are not going to fight Europe, but if Europe wants to fight us, we are ready right now. Europe is putting forward proposals for a peace plan on Ukraine that are unacceptable for Russia," Putin said.

Read more: Europe discusses active response to Russian hybrid attacks - Politico

Other statements

"Europe can return to a settlement on Ukraine if it recognises the realities on the ground," the dictator insisted.

According to him, Europe has removed itself from the "Ukrainian settlement", has no peace agenda of its own and is now obstructing US efforts to broker a settlement.

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