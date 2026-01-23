Zelenskyy on trilateral talks in UAE: parameters for ending war under discussion

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the terms for ending Russia’s war are being discussed these days at new talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States in Abu Dhabi.

The head of state said this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

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The first conversation between the sides has already taken place

Zelenskyy noted that there has already been a conversation between the delegations of Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington, and that Ukrainian representatives are reporting to him "almost hourly." He also noted that such trilateral meeting formats have not taken place for a long time.

"They are talking about the parameters for ending the war. By now, they should have at least some of the answers from Russia, and the main thing is that Russia be ready to end this war that it itself started. Ukraine’s positions are clear. I have defined the framework for dialogue for our delegation," the head of state said.

Read more: Ukraine is now number one in Europe in technology – Zelenskyy

It is too early to draw conclusions

The Ukrainian delegation is in constant contact with the head of state — Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, Davyd Arakhamiia, and Serhii Kyslytsia. Tomorrow, General Hnatov, the Chief of the General Staff, and HUR representative Skibitskyi will also join the talks.

At the same time, the president emphasized that it is currently "too early to draw conclusions" about the substance of the talks.

"We will see how the conversation goes tomorrow and what the results will be. It is necessary that not only Ukraine has the desire to end this war and achieve full security, that a similar desire somehow eventually emerges in Russia as well," he concluded.

Read more: Trilateral talks between Ukraine, US and Russia in Abu Dhabi to begin in evening – Sky News (updated)