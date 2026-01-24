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Next round of talks between US, Ukraine and Russia will take place on 1 February, - Axios

Trilateral talks in the UAE
Photo: REUTERS/Hamad Al Kaabi

The next round of trilateral talks involving the United States, Ukraine, and Russia will take place on 1 February in Abu Dhabi (UAE).

This was reported on social media by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing an American official, according to Censor.NET.

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New round of talks on 1 February

"Trilateral talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine will continue next Sunday in Abu Dhabi," the journalist wrote.

Ravid also reported that Ukrainian representatives called the meetings "constructive" and "positive."

Read more: Talks between Ukraine, US and Russia in Abu Dhabi have ended, - media

What preceded this?

  • Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the US and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
  • Russian dictator Yuriy Ushakov's aide confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, 23 January.
  • Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
  • According to Zelenskyy, the Donbas issue will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
  • According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
  • On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.

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UAE (70) negotiations (1512) Russia (13600) USA (7038)
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