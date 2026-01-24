Next round of talks between US, Ukraine and Russia will take place on 1 February, - Axios

Photo: REUTERS/Hamad Al Kaabi

The next round of trilateral talks involving the United States, Ukraine, and Russia will take place on 1 February in Abu Dhabi (UAE).

This was reported on social media by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing an American official, according to Censor.NET.

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New round of talks on 1 February

"Trilateral talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine will continue next Sunday in Abu Dhabi," the journalist wrote.

Ravid also reported that Ukrainian representatives called the meetings "constructive" and "positive."

Read more: Talks between Ukraine, US and Russia in Abu Dhabi have ended, - media

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