4 481 41
Next round of talks between US, Ukraine and Russia will take place on 1 February, - Axios
The next round of trilateral talks involving the United States, Ukraine, and Russia will take place on 1 February in Abu Dhabi (UAE).
This was reported on social media by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing an American official, according to Censor.NET.
New round of talks on 1 February
"Trilateral talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine will continue next Sunday in Abu Dhabi," the journalist wrote.
Ravid also reported that Ukrainian representatives called the meetings "constructive" and "positive."
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the US and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Russian dictator Yuriy Ushakov's aide confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, 23 January.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the Donbas issue will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password