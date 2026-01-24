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Talks between Ukraine, US and Russia in Abu Dhabi have ended, - media
Negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the United States and Russia in Abu Dhabi have ended.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by sources in the Ukrainian delegation.
What is known?
As noted, the meeting lasted more than three hours.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the US, and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Russian dictator Yuriy Ushakov's aide confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, 23 January.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the Donbas issue will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
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