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Talks between Ukraine, US and Russia in Abu Dhabi have ended, - media

Trilateral talks in the UAE

Negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the United States and Russia in Abu Dhabi have ended.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by sources in the Ukrainian delegation.

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What is known?

As noted, the meeting lasted more than three hours.

Read more: No compromise was reached at talks in Abu Dhabi. US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine, - Reuters

What preceded it?

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UAE (70) negotiations (1512)
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