Instructed to analyse possibility of purchasing necessary equipment for alternative electricity generation, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the situation in the energy sector following Russian strikes.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Details

In particular, reports were heard on the situation in Kyiv, Kharkiv, as well as in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

"Most of the attention and time in the discussion was devoted to Kyiv. The circumstances are extremely difficult: more than 1,200 apartment buildings in the city are still without heating. We discussed with local leaders and government officials how to help as quickly as possible. So far, none of the deadlines discussed can be considered satisfactory—we need to act faster. This concerns a significant number of people who need immediate support, and this applies to Darnytsia and other districts on the left bank of the capital. A sequence of steps has been determined, and I expect a report on the possible implementation deadlines this evening," the statement said.

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The president instructed that all reports on the readiness of social infrastructure, schools, and support centers in Kyiv be checked to ensure that they are truly working for the people.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported on the provision of heating points, hot meals, and mobile communications.

Assignment

"I have instructed the Prime Minister of Ukraine, together with the Minister of Finance, to analyze the possibilities, in particular, for Kyiv to urgently purchase everything that is currently really necessary for alternative electricity generation and heat supply. The Minister of Energy of Ukraine is in constant contact with partners and, together with local leaders, must determine the list of additional support for Ukraine and the possibilities for obtaining it in the coming days and weeks. I have instructed the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, to determine additional protection options for Kharkiv," he said.