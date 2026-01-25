Zelenskyy: All parties must be ready to compromise, including American side

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the US is trying to find a compromise during negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, but for a compromise to be reached, all three sides must be ready for it.

The head of state said this during a press conference in Vilnius, according to Censor.NET.

Territorial issue

Zelenskyy said that during the trilateral talks in the UAE, a "20-point plan and problematic issues" were discussed, which, according to him, have become fewer.

The president noted that for a long time, Russia has wanted to do everything "to ensure that Ukraine does not exist in the east of our state."

"They (Russians, – ed.) set this as their goal, and it is absolutely clear that they want to achieve this goal. I will not repeat our position on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, which must be respected. Everyone knows our position. We are fighting for our country, for what is ours. We are not fighting for the territory of another country, so I wonder what questions there could be for us. Yes, these are two fundamentally different positions, the Ukrainian and the Russian," said the head of state.

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All parties must be prepared to compromise

"The Americans are trying to find a compromise. We are moving towards communicating in a trilateral format. These are the first steps towards finding that compromise. But for a compromise, all parties must be ready to compromise. Including, incidentally, the American side," Zelenskyy added.

Peace talks in the UAE