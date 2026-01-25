Russia is using Belarus as testing ground to blackmail Europe and world with Oreshnik missiles, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised Belarus's growing dependence on Russia, which is becoming dangerous for the world.

Zelenskyy made this statement during a speech commemorating those who died during the January Uprising in Vilnius, according to Censor.NET.

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Belarus' dependence on Russia

He stressed that in 2020, Belarusians had a chance to change the situation, and such a chance will still be available, according to the president.

"But then there was simply not enough support for the Belarusians, and now we all feel how much more difficult, how much more expensive, how much more dangerous it has become for everyone because of Belarus' dependence on Moscow. A dependence that is not diminishing," Zelenskyy said.

He said that operators of Russian "Shahed" drones are working in Ukraine, including from the territory of Belarus. Communication for the strikes is maintained from the territory of Belarus.

Russia is using Belarus as a testing ground to blackmail Europe and the world with Oreshnik missiles," the president added.

Read more: Trump invited Lukashenko to "Peace Council" on Gaza, - Belarusian Foreign Ministry

Threat to Europe

According to Zelenskyy, Belarusian industry is working for the Russian war, and trade ties are helping Russian dictator Vladimir Putin buy the components he needs to build a threat against everyone in Europe.

"That is why it is important for Europe not to lose any of the peoples who live in freedom. That is why it is critical for Europe not to waste time. That is why all of us in Europe must work every day for a strong Europe," he said.