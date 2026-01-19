Trump invited Lukashenko to "Peace Council" on Gaza, - Belarusian Foreign Ministry

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko received a letter from US President Donald Trump inviting him to join the Peace Council on the Gaza Strip.

This was stated by Ruslan Varanov, spokesperson for the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as quoted by BELTA, reports Censor.NET.

According to him, the Belarusian side "highly appreciated" the proposal from the United States.

"We also view this proposal as recognition of the personal achievements and international authority of the Belarusian head of state. The proposal was brought to the attention of the President of the Republic of Belarus, who responded positively," Varanov said.

He added that Belarus is ready to join the activities of the "Peace Council," expecting its powers to be expanded beyond the mandate on Gaza.

According to the Foreign Ministry representative, this should facilitate the organization's participation in the settlement of international conflicts and the formation of a "new security architecture."

Read more: Trump wants $1 billion for membership in his "Peace Council" - Bloomberg

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump is considering creating a "Peace Council" that could monitor the implementation of a future agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Italy and Hungary were invited to join the so-called "Peace Council."