Trump wants $1 billion for membership in his "Peace Council" - Bloomberg

The administration of US President Donald Trump is asking countries wishing to become permanent members of his new "Peace Council" to contribute at least $1 billion.

According to Censor.NET, citing a link to UP, Bloomberg writes about this, referring to the draft charter of the organization and diplomatic sources.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Structure of the "Peace Council"

According to the draft charter, the structure of the new organization provides for virtually unlimited power for its chairman, who will be Trump himself.

The document describes a mechanism reminiscent of "buying" influence: standard membership in the Council is limited to three years and depends on the will of the chair. At the same time, this restriction is lifted for those states that contribute more than $1 billion in cash to the fund during the first year.

"Decisions shall be taken by a majority vote, with each member state present having one vote, but all decisions shall be subject to approval by the chair," the draft states.

Read more: EU plans to halt trade deal with US over Trump’s tariff threats - Bloomberg

It should be noted that critics of the initiative are concerned that Trump is trying to create an alternative or rival to the United Nations, which he has long criticized.

Trump's powers

In addition, the draft charter grants Trump powers that are atypical for democratic international institutions. In particular, he alone:

will decide who to invite to the organization,

approve the agenda,

shall have the right to appoint his successor as chairperson.

Read more: I convinced myself: Trump said that no one refused to attack Iran

Trump also reserves the right to expel members from the organization, and a two-thirds veto by member states would be required to override this decision.

Also, according to the wording of the charter, Trump plans to personally control all of the organization's money, as well as single-handedly approve the official seal and "call meetings when he deems necessary."

Opinion of countries

Diplomats from several European countries who reviewed the proposal called this condition completely unacceptable.

Bloomberg's sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that a number of countries "strongly oppose" the current version of the charter and are already coordinating efforts to collectively reject these proposals.

Read also: No intimidation or threats will affect us: European leaders respond to Trump's tariffs over Greenland

The goal of the "Peace Council"

It is noted that the organization's charter defines its goal as "promoting stability and restoring lawful governance."

The official launch of the structure is planned after the agreement is ratified by the three countries.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump is considering creating a "Peace Council" that could monitor the implementation of a future agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.